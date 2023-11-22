Cube's Litening Aero C:68X Pro Bike Review

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design.

The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.Cube's Litening Aero C:68X Pro is a quirky looking bike, with its aero profiles and jaunty angles, but it's definitely one that's been designed for a specific job. The racers, or those of you who prioritise speed over everything else, will be very happy with the performance and will most likely overlook the fact that it doesn't have the most refined ride quality on the marke





