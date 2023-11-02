The researcher was granted $300,000 by The Michael J. Fox Foundation this fall to analyze clinical data curated at the Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Eye Center using artificial intelligence (AI) in an effort to identify biomarkers of Parkinson's disease, a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system and causes uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, throughout the body.

The eyes have it Kalpathy-Cramer is optimistic about the role of AI in Parkinson's disease detection, especially because AI's implementation to analyze retinal imaging in other diseases -; such as schizophrenia, dementia, and cardiovascular risk factors -; has shown to be fruitful.

Jayashree Kalpathy-Cramer, PhD, professor of ophthalmology, University of Colorado School of Medicine They are currently using AI to better curate the data through the analysis of structure and unstructured records. headtopics.com

Using that data to train AI to look for biomarkers could clue researchers into a lot about Parkinson's disease, like how it presents and potentially how it evolves over time.

