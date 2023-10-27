Crysencio Summerville's shoulder injury no cause for concern as Daniel Farke continues to manage Leeds United forward

The forward has been one of the stars of Leeds' return to the Championship, but it is difficult for any explosive attacking player to be on the field for all the minutes of a 46-game season and he was on the bench for Wednesday's 1-0 defeat at Stoke City. The 21-year-old has been managing a heavily-strapped shoulder this term. 'It's not a big problem,' said Farke. 'He's been struggling with this a few weeks. Before every training session he has to strap it.

We have to be careful. 'In a few weeks I'm quite sure he will be able to play three games in seven days but right now I have to be careful.' Farke has no fresh injuries to report before Saturday's derby at Huddersfield Town, although he was speaking before the club's final training session and as ever after a match, there will be bumps and bruises to assess. 'There are always a few knocks and hits but at least no major injuries,' said the German.

Read more:

The Yorkshire Post »

Leeds United injury situation for Huddersfield as Farke allays Summerville fearDaniel Farke has run the rule over Leeds United's injury situation ahead of Saturday's lunchtime Yorkshire derby against Huddersfield Town Read more ⮕

Daniel Farke confirms previously injured Leeds United man ‘playing with painkillers’ after Stoke defeatLeeds United manager Daniel Farke confirmed in the aftermath of the Whites’ defeat by Stoke City that Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville has been ‘playing with painkillers’. Read more ⮕

Daniel Farke reveals what he has told Patrick Bamford to do after Leeds United penalty missLeeds United manager Daniel Farke says striker Patrick Bamford must accept the criticism that comes with his decisive penalty miss at Stoke City. Read more ⮕

Daniel Farke reveals what Patrick Bamford has been told to do after Leeds United penalty missLeeds United manager Daniel Farke says striker Patrick Bamford must accept the criticism that comes with his decisive penalty miss at Stoke City. Read more ⮕

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke left to rue what could have been at Stoke CityLEEDS UNITED boss Daniel Farke admitted Patrick Bamford’s missed penalty was the crucial turning point as his team saw their winning run come to an end at Stoke City. Read more ⮕

Daniel Farke issues Leeds United 'clinical' warning after Stoke defeatAll the latest Leeds United news as the Whites look to move on following the 1-0 defeat to Stoke City Read more ⮕