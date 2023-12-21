Crush at Brixton Academy Concert Leaves Families Seeking Answers

On 15 December 2022, a crush at Brixton Academy concert claimed two lives, and a third person remains critically ill. Social media footage showed long queues of people, many thought to be ticketless, trying to gain entry to the sold-out gig by Afrobeats artist Asake. A year later, the victims' families feel they still don't have answers and they've had no contact with the artist. The police and the families are calling on the public for further evidence to find out how it happened.

In the days and weeks that followed, concerns were raised over the strength of the venue's doors and staffing levels, including whether there was enough medical cover.Gaby's sisters, Nina and Kelsey Hutchinson, say they don't believe that Asake has done as much as he could.Kelsey said: "The main person who can help is Asake."He's used Gaby's name in his speeches and concerts but he's not done anything to support the investigation. "He has a voice, he can use it for good. He could come forward to his fans and ask for support with the appeal





