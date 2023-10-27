Cruise blues: Robotaxi firm pauses all driverless operations

"The most important thing for us right now is to take steps to rebuild public trust," Cruise said in ato X late yesterday."In that spirit, we have decided to proactively pause driverless operations across all of our fleets while we take time to examine our processes, systems, and tools and reflect on how we can better operate in a way that will earn public trust."

Cruise won't be leaving the roads entirely, even in California where it lost its self-driving permit."Supervised AV operations will continue," Cruise said without providing a timeline or details about what it planned to do to address safety concerns.California's revocation of Cruise's driverless license was made due to public safety concerns, with the DMV describing driverless Cruise taxis as"not safe for the public's operation.

Regulators have also asked Cruise for more information in the sudden braking investigation with a deadline of November 3."We welcome NHTSA's questions related to our safety record and operations. We have cooperated with each of their requests to date as part of the ongoing investigation process and will continue doing so," Cruise told us when asked about the NHTSA's deadlines. headtopics.com

