Cruel Thief Targets Nottingham Charity Helping the Vulnerable

A cruel thief ransacked a Nottingham charity helping the most vulnerable in the latest in a string of despicable thefts. Lee Boylan, 46, was caught callously stealing items from Mesopotamia on Valley Road, Basford, Nottingham , on Wednesday, April 3. The repeat offender was filmed slyly taking the charity's collection box, which helps the organisation support the impoverished, before also stealing a jumper, bag and two socks.
However, this shocking recent raid was not an unusual occurrence at the shop - it was the latest sign of a worsening problem. The shop has been targeted numerous times this year, with more valuable items like a TV screen and laptop taken in February. "It is happening about two or three times a month now - it makes me really angry and bitter," volunteer Richard Newbold said after the most recent incident. Poll: How worried are you about Nottingham City's Council budget proposals? The charity had been waiting for a struggling family to come into the shop to collect an emergency food parcel. But while Mr Newbold and another volunteer worked in the centre's food bank at the back of the building, the latest thief struck. "Someone (Boylan) just came in and helped themselves when they realised the door was open. We were waiting for a family to come in for an emergency food parcel, so for this to happen is very disheartening." The charity only realised the collection pot and clothes had been stolen the next mornin
Thief Nottingham Charity Vulnerable Theft Shop Stolen Incident
