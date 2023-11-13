Crowdsourced Drug Discovery Program for SARS-CoV-2 Protease

A recent study published in the journal Science described a crowdsourced, open-science, and structure-enabled drug discovery program for the main protease (Mpro) of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The study focused on the importance of antiviral therapeutics in COVID-19 control and the need for accessible treatments.

The SARS-CoV-2 Mpro has been identified as a potential target for drug development due to its role in replication and its similarity across different coronaviruses

