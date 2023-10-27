Crossbow shooter killed 'much loved' dad in Westcliff-on-Sea pub two days before Christmas

Dave Peck, 51, died after being shot inside the Lamb and Lion pub in Westcliff, Essex, on the evening of 23 December last year.

The court heard how 44-year-old Alfred Turner left his home in Station Road at around 6.30pm armed with a crossbow. As he left his address he was seen by another man who asked him what he was holding, to which he replied: "It's a crossbow."

CCTV from inside the Lamb and Lion showed Turner entering the pub and then firing the crossbow at Mr Peck, who was sitting on a bar stool opposite the door.Turner then left the pub and walked towards The Leas, discarding the reloaded crossbow.Essex Police called it a "random attack" and said Mr Peck was a stranger to Turner.At Basildon Crown Court Turner was given a section 45A hospital order, meaning he will be detained at a mental health facility. headtopics.com

If he is deemed fit, he will be sent to prison for an eight-year custodial sentence and then will only be released upon a parole board decision.Det Ch Insp Louise Metcalfe, who led the investigation, said: “My thoughts, and those of my team are with Dave Peck’s family.“Alfred Turner has now been held responsible for his actions.

“Nothing will bring Dave back but I hope the conclusion of this investigation will help his friends and family move forward.”

