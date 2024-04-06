Critics of Scotland's Hate Crime Laws Accused of Spreading Misinformation

Critics of Scotland ’s new hate crime laws must stop ‘peddling misinformation’, the First Minister has said. The Hate Crime and Public Order ( Scotland ) Act came under intense criticism when it came into effect last week, including from Harry Potter author JK Rowling. Humza Yousaf has strongly defended the legislation against claims it would hamper freedom of speech .

Speaking to the PA news agency in Prestwick on Saturday, Mr Yousaf made an appeal to opponents of the law to refrain from spreading false information. He said: “There’s deliberate misinformation being peddled by some bad actors across Scotland – it’s hardly surprising the Opposition seek to do that. What we’ve got is a piece of legislation that in the actual Act itself, explicitly in black and white, protects freedom of expression, freedom of speec

Scotland Hate Crime Laws First Minister Criticism Freedom Of Speech Misinformation JK Rowling

