Critically ill baby’s father fails in bid over ‘last ditch’ evidence

The father of a critically ill baby who has been at the centre of a life-support treatment fight says he has failed to persuade hospital doctors to look at “last ditch” evidence.

Mr Gregory said on Friday that an independent cardiologist had produced “last ditch” evidence to show it was “more likely than not” that Indi could live “without a ventilator”. The couple expected medics to begin withdrawal of treatment after the weekend, a spokesman for the Christian Legal Centre said.

Dr Keith Girling, medical director at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, says the “priority now” is to provide the “best possible care to Indi” and to “support her parents”. “We do not want to go to court with this, because we have seen how this system works – the judges just rubber-stump NHS decisions and are not interested in independent expert opinions or any other evidence.He said Indi’s family had asked medics to “give us until Monday” before “removing treatment”. headtopics.com

