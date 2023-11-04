Cristiano Ronaldo scores 400th goal since turning 30

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 400th goal since turning 30 with a superb opening strike in Al Nassr’s 2-0 win over Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday. Ronaldo, 38, picked up the ball on the edge of the penalty area in the 26th minute and turned his marker, who was left on the floor after the Portugal forward then faked to shoot.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star took a touch to set himself before firing the ball into the roof of the net from just outside the penalty arc. It was Ronaldo’s 12th league goal this season, which puts him top of the standings ahead of Aleksandar Mitrovic, who joined Al Hilal from Fulham during August. Spanish defender Aymeric Laporte added a second goal in the 58th minute to secure victory, which puts Al Nassr four points behind league leaders Al Hilal

