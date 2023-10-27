Crispin Blunt: Surrey Conservative MP arrested on suspicion of rape and possession of drugs

Conservative MP Crispin Blunt has been arrested on suspicion of rape and possession of controlled substances. The MP for Reigate, 63, identified himself as the man who was detained by Surrey Police on Wednesday morning (26 October), before being released on conditional bail 'pending further inquiries'. Blunt said on X: 'It has been reported that an MP was arrested yesterday in connection with an allegation of rape. I am confirming that MP was me.

In 2013, Blunt was reselected in Reigate by postal ballot, after the executive council had decided not to endorse him. Roger Newstead, the chairman of the Reigate South and Earlswood Branch, told the Guardian that it was 'unnecessary' for Blunt to come out. Newstead told the paper: 'I would have just said if anyone had asked me: politicians have a unique lifestyle, it doesn't suit everybody and there is a long history of parliamentary marriages breaking down.

