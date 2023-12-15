Criminals Exploit OAuth for Crypto Mining and Azure Compute Fees

OAuth, short for Open Authorization, is an open standard for token-based access delegation, allowing applications to access resources and data hosted by other web apps. Microsoft's identity platform uses OAuth 2.0 for handling authorization. Like almost any software, it can be abused for nefarious purposes.

OAuth is an especially appealing target for criminals in cases where compromised accounts don't have strong authentication in place, and user permissions allow them to create or modify OAuth applications. Microsoft, in a threat intel report, details one cyber crime crew it tracks as Storm-1283 that used a compromised account to create an OAuth application and deploy VMs for crypto mining, while also racking up between $10,000 and $1.5 million in Azure compute fee





