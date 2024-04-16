Criminal Gang Conceals Cocaine in Cheese, Jailed for Over 40 Years

A criminal gang operating out of Blackburn have been jailed for more than 40 years after concealing large amounts of cocaine in cheese. Lancashire Police raided a unit at the Old Fire Station in Blackburn and found a £17.2 million haul of cocaine. The unit belonged to 46-year-old Saleem Chaudhri, who had hidden the large amounts of cocaine inside blocks of Gouda cheese. The drugs - imported from Belgium - were due to be distributed around the United Kingdom .

Following the arrests of Chaudhri and the courier, enquiries showed that a second courier left Blackburn and headed back towards Mohabath’s base in South Shields. Throughout this period the courier was in contact with Mohabath. On July 3 2023, Lancashire Police arrested Mohabath and outside his home in Dean Road, South Shields, was an Audi containing snap bags of cocaine.

