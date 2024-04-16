Criminal Gang Conceals Cocaine in Cheese, Jailed for Over 40 Years

A criminal gang operating out of Blackburn have been jailed for more than 40 years after concealing large amounts of cocaine in cheese. Lancashire Police raided a unit at the Old Fire Station in Blackburn and found a £17.2 million haul of cocaine. The unit belonged to 46-year-old Saleem Chaudhri, who had hidden the large amounts of cocaine inside blocks of Gouda cheese. The drugs - imported from Belgium - were due to be distributed around the United Kingdom .
Following the arrests of Chaudhri and the courier, enquiries showed that a second courier left Blackburn and headed back towards Mohabath’s base in South Shields. Throughout this period the courier was in contact with Mohabath. On July 3 2023, Lancashire Police arrested Mohabath and outside his home in Dean Road, South Shields, was an Audi containing snap bags of cocaine.
Criminal Gang Blackburn Cocaine Cheese Raid Lancashire Police Gouda Cheese Belgium United Kingdom Investigation Couriers South Shields
