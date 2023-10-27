Cricket World Cup: South Africa defeat Pakistan in a thriller to move top of table

Keshav Maharaj was the hero as he nudged South Africa to a thrilling one-wicket victory against Pakistan to move top of the World Cup standings on Friday. Aiden Markram cracked a crucial 91 runs from 93 balls as South Africa broke their 24-year World Cup jinx against Pakistan and inched closer to securing a semi-final place with their fifth win in six matches.

A brilliant one-handed caught and bowled from Rauf did for Lungi Ndidi with 11 required and, three runs later, number 11 Tabraiz Shamsi survived the narrowest of leg-before reviews. But Maharaj made an invaluable seven not out, including the winning boundary, to get South Africa fell over the line. Earlier, when Pakistan captain Babar Azam departed for 50 his side were wobbling at 141 for five. But a run-a-ball 52 from Saud Shakeel led the counter-attack along with Shadab Khan, who made 43.

