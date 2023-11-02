Cricket World Cup: Australia's Mitchell Marsh returns home for personal reasons ahead of England clash

Australia have lost a second all-rounder ahead of Saturday's Cricket World Cup clash against England, with Mitchell Marsh returning home for personal reasons. Precise details of Marsh's circumstances are unclear, but he flew out of Ahmedabad on Wednesday and is not guaranteed to return before the end of the tournament. Australia are already without Glenn Maxwell, who took a tumble off the back of a golf cart during a day off and sustained a concussion.

' The double blow robs Australia of batting firepower and bowling options and is likely to lead to a reshuffle of the side, with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne moving up a spot in the order. Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green are set to step into the starting XI, but with Marsh and Maxwell both striking centuries in the tournament, Australia look weaker in their absence.

Cricket World Cup: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets to rekindle World Cup semi-final hopesPakistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets to rekindle their World Cup semi-final hopes and eliminate their opponents. Read more ⮕

