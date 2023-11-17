Creating Your Own PlayStation Portal

The PlayStation Portal is a hard console to get a hold of. Stock is resoundingly low across many retailers and scalpers are hiking its price up unfairly. You probably already know what the handheld is by now – a PS5 controller with a built-in screen in the middle. All it does is stream your console’s gameplay to the display between your hands. That can’t be hard at all to replicate, right? PlayStation has been a champion of remote play for years.

In fact, the PSP and PS3 were both capable of this all the way back in 2006. Clearly the concept doesn’t require demanding hardware to get going, and with the absolute powerhouse smartphones that most people have today – it looks like it’s only going to be easier. My first port of call was heading on over to the App Store on my iPhone and downloading PS Remote Play. It’s a free app from PlayStation that lets you stream your console to your phone. Set-up was incredibly straightforward. Sign-in, then link your PS5. Done. You’re in. You’ve just made your very own PlayStation Porta

