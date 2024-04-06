Creamy Peri-Peri Chicken and Halloumi Potatoes Recipe Goes Viral on TikTok

A woman has shared a stunning recipe for creamy peri-peri chicken and halloumi potatoes that is a perfect, protein-packed dinner for any spice lover . The budding chef, who goes by @alexskitchenbangers on TikTok, shared the delicious recipe on her platform that boasts 545,000 followers. This recipe video alone has garnered over 456,000 views and 15,000 likes with over 3,000 people sharing the dish with their friends.
The TikTokker shows herself making the dish in her video, by seasoning the potatoes and chicken and then sticking them into the air fryer to cook. She then got started on the sauce by adding stock, garlic puree and peri-peri sauce and thickening it with some cream and Parmesan cheese. She then pan fried the halloumi and combined the ingredients together to create a dish that has a whopping 44g of protein per portion at only 521 calories - making it the perfect dinner. Viewers flocked to the comments section of this video to share their joy at finding this tasty dinner
Recipe Peri-Peri Chicken Halloumi Potatoes
