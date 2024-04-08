Crane topples into home, narrowly missing young girl

A doorbell camera captured the moment a crane came crashing down on a home in Wigan , narrowly missing a young girl who was playing in her front garden. Her mum calls to her to come inside 'quick'. Then seconds later a huge crane topples over and slices through the home. No-one was injured and the girl's mother can be heard saying that everyone is alright. A second video shows the devastation inside the home, with the window completely crushed and rubble strewn across the upstairs room.

It is understood the crane toppled as it tried to remove a container from the adjacent Meadowbank Playing Fields, a police officer at the scene said. A spokesperson for GMFRS said: 'At around 10:30am today (Saturday 6th April), firefighters were called to reports of a crane that had fallen through the side of a residential property in Atherton. 'One fire engine from Atherton fire station quickly arrived at the scene, where a lorry carrying the crane had overturned in the roadway. 'Greater Manchester Police (GMP) established a cordon on the street, while firefighters worked to isolate the gas and electricity to the property and clear spilled fuel from the roadway. 'The scene has now been left with GMP and the crane operating company to arrange recovery of the crane

Crane Home Wigan Young Girl Accident

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvnews / 🏆 69. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Super League: Leigh Leopards 12-40 Wigan Warriors - Wigan put eight tries past LeighWigan bounce back from their first defeat of the season by thrashing Leigh to reclaim top spot.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Super League: Leigh Leopards 12-40 Wigan Warriors - Wigan put eight tries past LeighWigan bounce back from their first defeat of the season by thrashing Leigh to reclaim top spot.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

LIVE: Crane topples over in Wigan and 'slices through house'A road in Atherton, Wigan, has been closed as emergency services respond to the incident

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Crane Smashes Through Roof of House in Wigan During Storm KathleenA crane has crashed into a house in Wigan after the lorry carrying it toppled over during Storm Kathleen's high winds. No injuries were reported, and the occupants of the home are being provided with alternative accommodation by Wigan Council.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Dramatic images show front of Wigan home crushed by fallen craneIt is understood the crane toppled over as it attempted to lift a container in an adjacent field

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Girl avoids falling crane by seconds as it smashes into Wigan houseIt was a very lucky escape for those at the property - with their frightening experience captured by a doorbell cam.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »