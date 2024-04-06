Crane Smashes Through Roof of House in Wigan During Storm Kathleen

A crane has smashed through the roof of a house in Wigan after the lorry carrying it toppled over during Storm Kathleen 's high winds . The truck was parked on Flapper Fold Lane as it raised a large green container from the adjacent Meadowbank Playing Fields. However, after hauling the metal box off the ground, at around 10.30am today the vehicle was blasted by the storm and overturned on the road.
The container ended up in the garden of the property, while the falling crane sliced through the roof, Manchester Evening News reports. Pictures from the scene show the lifting gear wedged within an upstairs bedroom, with a large section of the exterior wall also destroyed. It is understood that no one was injured during the shock incident, with the occupants of the home being supported by Wigan Council as they look for alternative accommodation until their property is safe for habitation agai
