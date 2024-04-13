Craigavon cafe manager criticizes 'extortionate' rates bill

The manager of a Craigavon shopping centre cafe has hit out at what he says is an ‘extortionate’ rates bill of more than £70,000 for the year. Number 7 Cafe in Rushmere Shopping Centre was hit with the £71,041 bill from Land and Property Services this week for their rates for the year ahead. The 120 seater cafe is popular with shoppers at the busy centre, but manager Kris Fletcher said it is becoming increasingly difficult for the cafe to cope with the increased costs of running a business.
READ MORE: NI shooting incident sees man shot in abdomen as man in his 40s arrested READ MORE: Irish hotel group to open first NI venue in Belfast city centre “For a cafe in a shopping centre to be having to pay out over £7,000 a month just on rates is not viable really,” Kris told Belfast Live. “We have to be extremely busy to be able to cover those costs and if any outside factor comes in or another cafe or food outlet opens that will eat into any sort of profits. “The most frustrating thing is that you do well with a business and you’re busy and you make good turnover and then you get it all taken away. “It would be handier just to be an employee somewhere because you’re not getting anything out of putting all that extra hard work in as a business. “That’s just one bill, and you can imagine our rent and service charges amount to a lot more than that as wel
Craigavon Cafe Rates Bill Shopping Centre Costs Business
