Craig Tara Holiday Park to Replace Golf Course with Caravan Pitches Despite Objections

Councillors have given Craig Tara Holiday Park the go ahead to replace its golf course with almost 140 new caravan pitches ... despite hundreds of objections. The park's owners had sought permission from South Ayrshire Council to create 137 caravan pitches at the site off the A719.

The development has faced significant opposition, largely on claims that the extension and additional traffic on Dunure Road would "exacerbate the existing traffic issues" and increase the risk of injury and fatalities on the road as a result of queuing and cars trying to bypass tailbacks. The panel's latest meeting was told the applicant has proposed further measures around the traffic issue. This includes road widening to provide an additional wide lane of carriageway extending north towards the check-in location within the site

