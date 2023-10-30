Craig Mackinlay: MP recovering after being put in coma with sepsis

Craig Mackinlay, Conservative MP for South Thanet, said he was "placed into an induced coma with multiple organ failures" after being rushed to hopsital on 28 September.

Mr Sunak said: "Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Craig."Mr Mackinlay added in his post on X: "Treatment has been exemplary by all NHS staff and I can’t thank them enough."View original content on Twitter

Tory MP Craig Mackinlay reveals sepsis ordealTory MP Craig Mackinlay has revealed how he was placed into an induced coma with multiple organ failures after suffering from sepsis. The Prime Minister was among a host of politicians from all parties to send their well wishes to the 57-year-old after he revealed his ordeal. Read more ⮕

