Craig Levein revels in victory over Hibs

Chuffed Craig Levein rubbed salt into Hibs wounds by declaring 'I love it'. The St Johnstone boss picked up a brilliant win on the road to dent Nick Montgomery and his troops' hopes of finishing in the top six while boosting his own survival hopes with the gap between themselves and Ross County in the relegation play-off spot sitting at four points after their victory in Leith coupled up with the Staggies' loss at European-chasing Kilmarnock.

Levein - who is no stranger to winding up the Hibs support as a former Hearts boss - was at it again in his post-match interview. The question posed to the former Scotland boss was: "I don't know how many times you've been to this ground Craig, but you never fail to enjoy winning here do you?" A smug Levein replied: "I love it." On the performance of his players, he told BBC Scotland: "It is all down to the willingness to do the work on the field and I thought the players were outstandin

Craig Levein Hibs St Johnstone Victory Top Six Survival Football

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hibs' Ibrox challenge, Shankland & Levein in focusThe Scottish Premiership returns with big issues to be resolved in both halves of the table.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »

Rangers vs Hibs fans urged to donate to food bankRangers and Hibs fans are being urged to bring food bank donations to Ibrox on Saturday

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

'Getting closer': Hibs boss in optimistic Rangers claimNick Montgomery optimistic his Hibs side is 'getting closer' to Rangers.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Rangers team news for Hibs Premiership clash revealedPhilippe Clement names Rangers starting XI to take on Hibs.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Rangers vs Hibs: Live stream, TV channel & team newsRangers vs Hibs: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & team news.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Pundit baffled by 'absolute nonsense' Rangers penalty callRangers penalty vs Hibs branded 'absolute nonsense' in on-air BBC blast.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »