COVID inquiry: Senior civil servant Martin Reynolds admits WhatsApp messages in Boris Johnson group chat were 'set to disappear'

Martin Reynolds, who was Boris Johnson's principal private secretary, turned on a 'disappearing message function' on a WhatsApp group titled 'PM Updates' on 15 April 2021, the COVID inquiry has heard. Asked why he did this during his evidence session, he said he can 'guess' and 'speculate' but he 'cannot recall exactly why I did so'.

He described Dominic Cummings - once Mr Johnson's ally and now his adversary - as the 'most empowered chief of staff Downing Street had ever seen'. Asked if the Cabinet Office was incapable of managing a crisis, he said: 'I do think there are many things that could have been done differently. It didn't have the plans and processes in place to move from the early stage through to the crisis stage.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SkyNews »

Scottish Government figures admit to deleting WhatsApp messages during Covid-19 InquiryKey figures in the Scottish Government, including Margaret Waterton and former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, have admitted to deleting WhatsApp messages during the UK Covid-19 Inquiry. The disclosure of these messages could provide important context on the decision-making process during the pandemic. Read more ⮕

Scottish Government Denies Deletion of WhatsApp Messages During Covid-19 PandemicThe Scottish Government has denied reports that Jason Leitch deleted WhatsApp messages every day during the Covid-19 pandemic and insisted all guidance was followed. Ministers have rejected the suggestion and insisted that all record management guidance was followed, adding that thousands of documents have been sent to the probe. Read more ⮕

Scottish Government accused of withholding WhatsApp messages from Covid InquiryThe Scottish Government has been accused of not providing any WhatsApp messages to the UK Covid Inquiry, raising concerns about transparency and accountability in decision-making during the pandemic. Read more ⮕

Key Covid-19 WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Scottish Government OfficialsDocuments reveal that Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf, and John Swinney manually deleted their WhatsApp messages related to Covid-19. Only Jeane Freeman provided incomplete messages. The revelations raise concerns about transparency and cooperation with the Covid inquiries. Read more ⮕

Former Health Secretary denies deleting WhatsApp messages in Covid inquiryFormer Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has denied deleting any WhatsApp messages in the UK Covid inquiry. Counsel to the inquiry accused the Scottish Government of not handing over messages. Only one individual has voluntarily provided limited access to her messages. A letter sent to the First Minister suggests that WhatsApp messages still exist for Ms Freeman. Read more ⮕

Scandal Unfolds as Scottish Ministers' Covid-19 WhatsApp Messages WipedThousands of crucial messages sought by the UK public inquiry have been wiped from the phones of up to 70 Scottish government ministers, revealing a major scandal. Full disclosure is crucial for the families of Covid-19 victims to understand what really happened behind the scenes. Read more ⮕