Covid inquiry: 'Party Marty' turned on disappearing messages in WhatsApp group with PM

's top aides turned on the "disappearing messages" function in a WhatsApp group with the prime minister and other key advisers, the

The civil servant, who worked for Prime Minister Johnson from October 2019 to March 2022, became known as "Party Marty" after it was revealed he sent an email to dozens of government staff inviting them to drinks in Number 10 where attendees should

Others include ex-Number 10 director of communications Lee Cain, who will give testimony on Monday afternoon, and top adviser Dominic Cummings, who will appear on Tuesday morning.Mr Reynolds denied the action was taken in a bid to conceal communications within the WhatsApp group, titled “PM Updates”, from the inquiry but accepted the inquiry was being discussed before disappearing messages were switched on. headtopics.com

The function was turned on, on April 15, 2021, and less than a month later the inquiry was announced, on May 12. A conversation between Mr Reynolds and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case from December 2021 was shown to the inquiry on Monday.Covid inquiry shown WhatsApp messages saying Carrie Johnson was 'in charge'

Mr Reynolds said: “I cannot recall, but I imagine that the prime minster – I’m afraid I can only speculate – but I imagine he hadn’t realised that all of his WhatApps would become public via the Covid Inquiry.” headtopics.com

What did Boris Johnson really know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our sources, in their own words, listen to the definitive behind-closed-doors story of one of the biggest scandals of our era.The inquiry heard that Mr Cummings had suggested that in February and March 2020 there was “an untoward degree of optimism bias on the part of the prime minister”.

