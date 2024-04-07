Covert Operation to Tackle Shoplifting in Preston City Centre

It is around lunchtime when we visit Fishergate, and Preston 's main shopping thoroughfare looks like it would on any other Wednesday in April. Teenage girls on their school holidays clutch armfuls of Primark carrier bags as suited city centre workers dart to bakeries and takeaways to pick up a bite to eat. Rough sleepers slump in doorways as boys on bicycles weave through the shoppers. On a bench, a group of street drinkers pass around a giant bottle of cider.
But a few days earlier, on Friday March 28, another group would have been mixing with the crowd. Plain clothed officers from Lancashire Police took to the street in a covert operation to tackle shoplifting in the city centre. Throughout the day, undercover officers carried out patrols on foot and on bikes in the busy shopping areas of the city centre. They visited 10 stores to offer reassurance, stopped and searched 11 people, two people were given a community resolution and six people were arreste
