Cousins Defeat Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in Dramatic WWE Match

The cousins defeated Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in a bout jam-packed with drama, surprises and classic WWE entertainment. The incident almost cost the duo victory, but both managed to kickout when Rollins and Rhodes had them pinned on the floor. The Rock recovered to hit Rhodes with a Rock Bottom, before pulling off a People's Elbow to secure the win. During a press conference after the event, Reigns had a journalist removed from the room following an extremely awkward moment.
As Reigns' manager Paul Heyman raised his hand to field questions, a journalist seemingly forgot where they were and booed the wrestler. 'Who did that?' Reigns immediately asked, before he told the journalist to 'leave.' After staring at the offender for a few seconds, Reigns continued: 'I'm serious. The lady with the glasses, get her out.' With the journalist reluctant to budge, Reigns said: 'Use your feet. You're wasting our time, lady.
WWE Wrestling Match Seth Rollins Cody Rhodes Drama Surprises Entertainment Roman Reigns Press Conference Journalist
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »