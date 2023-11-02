Courteney Cox seen for the first time since Matthew Perry's death

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailCeleb »

Courteney Cox has been seen for the first time since the tragic death of her Friends co-star Matthew Perry aged 54 as initial toxicology tests showed he did not have fentanyl or meth in his system. The 59-year-old actress looked downcast while leaving dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California on Tuesday night just days after her castmate's death. The star was joined on the outing by longtime boyfriend and musician Johnny McDaid. Courteney starred opposite Perry over all ten seasons as Monica Geller and Chandler Bing who were eventually married on the series. The talented actress looked crestfallen on the outing as she got behind the wheel after enjoying a meal at the celeb-favorite Japanese eatery. Sad: Courteney Cox has been seen for the first time since the tragic death of her Friends co-star Matthew Perry aged 54 as initial toxicology tests showed he did not have fentanyl or meth in his system Bond: The star was joined on the outing by longtime boyfriend and musician Johnny McDaid Emotional: At one point Courteney wiped her eye as Johnny looked on Working relationship: Courteney starred opposite Perry over all ten seasons as Monica Geller and Chandler Bing who were eventually married on the series No doubt the star is leaning on the support of her nearest and dearest as she was joined by several pals on the outin

Courteney Cox seen for the first time since Matthew Perry's deathCourteney Cox has been seen for the first time since the tragic death of her Friends co-star Matthew Perry aged 54 as initial toxicology tests showed he did not have fentanyl or meth in his system. The 59-year-old actress looked downcast while leaving dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California on Tuesday night just days after her castmate's death. The star was joined on the outing by longtime boyfriend and musician Johnny McDaid. Courteney starred opposite Perry over all ten seasons as Monica Geller and Chandler Bing who were eventually married on the series. Read more ⮕

Courteney Cox seen for the first time since Matthew Perry's deathCourteney Cox has been seen for the first time since the tragic death of her Friends co-star Matthew Perry aged 54 as initial toxicology tests showed he did not have fentanyl or meth in his system. The 59-year-old actress looked downcast while leaving dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California on Tuesday night just days after her castmate's death. The star was joined on the outing by longtime boyfriend and musician Johnny McDaid. Courteney starred opposite Perry over all ten seasons as Monica Geller and Chandler Bing who were eventually married on the series. The talented actress looked crestfallen on the outing as she got behind the wheel after enjoying at the meal at the celeb-favorite Japanese eatery. Read more ⮕

Meet the Friends cast's families: Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston and moreCourteney Cox, David Schwimmer and more recently spoke out about Matthew Perry's death Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry 'was in love' with on-screen wife Courteney CoxMatthew Perry was reportedly 'unable to get over' his Friends co-star Courteney Cox, who starred as Chandler's onscreen wife Monica. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry Reportedly in Love with Friends Co-Star Courteney CoxAccording to reports, Matthew Perry, who tragically passed away, was in love with his Friends co-star and long-term friend Courteney Cox. The pair played onscreen husband and wife in the hit US show and fell in love on screen, with them heading for life together in the suburbs with their twins back in the 2004 finale. Read more ⮕

Courteney Cox's life off screen with very famous boyfriend and grown up daughterCourteney Cox was introduced to her Snow Patrol partner Johnny McDaid by their mutual friend Ed Sheeran, they had a brief split after their engagement but are as loved up as ever Read more ⮕