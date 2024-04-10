Court of Appeal rules judge was wrong in dismissing prosecution against loyalist activist

The district judge who dismissed a private security industry regulator’s prosecution against loyalist activist Jamie Bryson was wrong in law, the Court of Appeal ruled on Wednesday. Legal errors were made in reaching the conclusion that Mr Bryson had no case to answer on allegations of making a false statement during an investigation into door staff operating in the north Down area.

Lord Justice Treacy said the judge’s decision was “unsound as a matter of principle and based on an acceptance of an incorrect legal analysis”. Mr Bryson has been locked in a legal battle with the Security Industry Authority (SIA) for the last six years. In 2018 the SIA issued a private summons against him over claims of providing false information to the authority. A £450 invoice allegedly created by JJ Security Services Ltd, a company where Mr Bryson was a named director, formed part of the inquiries. Previous courts heard it detailed five men being provided for six hours, at a rate of £15 per hour, at a bonfire event. As part of the probe an SIA investigator wrote to Mr Bryson requesting information about the company. In his reply the high-profile loyalist stated that JJ Security Services Ltd has never traded and he does not hold any relevant information. Denying any wrongdoing, he argued that the SIA’s powers did not extend to Northern Ireland

Court Of Appeal Judge Prosecution Loyalist Activist Private Security Industry Regulator Legal Errors False Statement Investigation Door Staff North Down Area Jamie Bryson Security Industry Authority SIA Legal Battle Summons False Information Invoice JJ Security Services Ltd Director Inquiries Bonfire Event SIA Investigator Northern Ireland

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvnews / 🏆 69. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Newcastle United co-owner faces paying £3.4m to Greek businessmanAmanda Staveley said she plans to appeal the High Court judge’s decision.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Newcastle United co-owner faces paying £3.4m to Greek businessmanAmanda Staveley said she plans to appeal the High Court judge’s decision.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to hear US extradition appeal ruling at High CourtThe WikiLeaks founder faces extradition to the US over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

ISIS bride Shamima Begum LOSES appeal to take British citizenship case to highest court in UK...ISIS bride Shamima Begum LOSES battle for British citizenship and must stay in Syria for now

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Conspiracy theorist who harassed Arena bombing victims loses court appealRichard Hall is accused of visiting the homes and workplaces of those injured in the attack

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Man who harassed Manchester Arena victims loses court appealIt was previously heard how the man's claims were 'absurd and fantastical'.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »