Couples urged to check if they can claim Marriage Allowance

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is urging couples who are married or in a civil partnership to set aside just 30 seconds of their time to see if they can claim Marriage Allowance and boost their finances by up to £252 a year. The online Marriage Allowance calculator on GOV.

UK is the quickest and easiest way for couples living in Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland to check if they are eligible for the tax boost, which can be backdated by up to four financial years and potentially worth more than £1,200. More than 2.1 million couples currently benefit from Marriage Allowance, but thousands more may be missing out simply because they don’t realise they are eligible, particularly couples where one partner has retired, has given up work to take on caring responsibilities, or is unable to work due to a long-term health condition. Other couples who may be unaware that they could claim include those where one partner is working part-time or has a low-paid job and the other has income less than their personal allowance of £12,570. Marriage Allowance saves couples money by allowing the lower or non-earner to reduce the amount of tax their partner pays. Most people have a Personal Allowance, normally £12,570 - the amount of income they do not have to pay tax on. Marriage Allowance lets the lower earner transfer £1,260 of their Personal Allowance to their husband, wife or civil partner

