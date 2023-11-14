Couple who repeatedly raped young girl told by victim in court: 'You tortured, humiliated, and destroyed me'

A twisted couple who repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted a young girl were told by their victim in court that they had "tortured, humiliated, and destroyed" her. A judge also branded the pair "two of the most degenerate individuals to have appeared before this court". Simon Parsons, 44, and Rebecca Dow, 39, carried out the horrific campaign of sexual abuse against their victim when she was under the age of 13.

The girl was raped by Parsons as Dow held her hand and the pair assaulted her sexually and also had sex with each other in front of the child, reports Wales Online. They both denied their sexual abuse of the victim but were found guilty at court of a catalogue of offences following a trial. They continue to deny their responsibility for their actions and their victim told them: "I hate myself and I hate you." A sentencing hearing at Cardiff Crown Court heard the offences against the victim "ran the gamut of depravity". The court heard how Parsons was said to have an "unhealthy relationship" with sex and and a "museum-grade collection" of sex toy

