Couple Swept off Harbour During High Tide

A man and a woman are "lucky to be alive" after they were swept off a harbour during high tide. The couple were pulled into the water at Staithes Harbour in Saltburn-by-the-Sea at 4pm on Sunday and were left "clinging on by their fingertips".

An eyewitness said that the seas had been "pretty rough" throughout the afternoon, with big waves crashing onto the harbour. He told Yorkshire Live that the pair had been fishing on the pier when they were "washed off".

He said that one huge wave rose above the harbour and came crashing down and the man and woman were gone in a "moment". The eyewitnesses said: Explaining, the witness said: "I noticed these two fishing on the top of the rocks. The next minute a big wave came over and I thought they had been washed off. They had disappeared. headtopics.com

"And I can see they have been washed off into the sea in the harbour. How they were knocked out I don't know, they must have been thrown. They didn't hit the rails. They ended up in the sea." Miraculously, the pair somehow managed to scramble themselves back to the harbour and haul themselves onto the dock. The witness said: "I don't know how they managed to get back to the harbour.

"The girl is clinging on to the rails, and hanging on by her fingertips, and the guy is holding on to her. The girl is hanging on by her fingertips, and the bloke had to hold onto her so he didn't get washed off, and he has somehow pulled himself back and pulled back to the harbour". headtopics.com

The onlooker said the two were "lucky to be alive". He added: "You have got to be careful. The sea is not very forgiving, these two are lucky.

