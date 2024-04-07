Couple sues former rugby player-turned-tailor over wedding clothes

A couple have taken legal action against a former international rugby player -turned-tailor, seeking £10,000 in compensation over the service he provided for their wedding. Jamie and Nathan Sussex-Smith claim that Nathan Palmer, who played on the wing for Wales' sevens side before launching a career as a bespoke tailor, supplied them with ill-fitting clothes that required alterations from another tailor.

The couple also allege that Mr Palmer caused significant stress due to his lack of communication leading up to their big day. They believed that Mr Palmer would personally make all the bridesmaids' outfits, but discovered a business card for a Vietnamese tailoring service inside one of the garments. A County Court Judgement has been obtained against Mr Palmer's business, Penarth Brands, for the amount of £10,353. When contacted by our sister title, Wales Online, Mr Palmer declined to comment while the legal process was ongoing. His business, Nathan Palmer Bespoke Tailoring in Penarth, is described on its website as offering a "made to measure service, as well as a bespoke, hand made suit service". Since the inception of his studio in 2013, Mr Palmer has carved out a niche for himself as a bespoke tailor, with a star-studded clientele including Sol Bamba, Ian Wright, Sam Warburton, Gavin Thomas, and H from Steps. Actor Nathan and business owner Jamie say their first meeting with Mr Palmer was back in February 2023, six months before their weddin

