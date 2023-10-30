Couple spent years restoring home before they found out its past

A couple spent years restoring their home on a leafy, unadopted road before they discovered its fascinating past.

The couple owned two of the three flats in their building when the third came on the market in 2005. They decided to buy it and turn the property from flats back into a house, as it had been when it was first built around 1870.

Catherine, 69, told the ECHO: “It's an unadopted road. It's almost like a driveway on the side of the road, you don't really realise it's there. This is a really big house. There wasn’t any central heating and it had been minimally maintained for a while. headtopics.com

Catherine and Paul set about restoring the property to its former glory, knocking down walls and turning the flats into a five bedroom house. Catherine said: “It’s a beautifully proportioned house. We wanted to restore it to what it was. That meant ripping out three kitchens, three bedrooms and putting them somewhere else - stuff like that was a lot of work.”

It was at the book signing that Joe, who was the Beatles’ booking manager from 1962-63, told Catherine he used to live in one of the flats at her home on Gardener Road which was a meeting place for the Beatles and other bands from the Merseybeat scene. headtopics.com

“I went there and got the book signed. We started talking and it was when I said where I lived was delighted. “He said as the first tenant he got an allowance for decorating and furnishing it, which is astonishing now when you think about it. He was very happy here and it became a bit of a meeting place for young people in the Merseybeat scene, including the Beatles.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: EchoWhatsOn »

Couple Creates Spooky Halloween Haunt at Home for Over 20 YearsHusbands Frankii Collins and Dave Langley have been successfully creating a Halloween haunt at their home in New Brighton for over 20 years, inspired by a visit to the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland in America. Read more ⮕

Paul Sewald, Diamondbacks left to lament Corey Seager’s ninth-inning homer in Game 1The D-Backs handed their closer a two-run lead. But Sewald did not execute, and Seager sent the game to extras. Now they must bounce back. Read more ⮕

Paul Merson has been 'blown away' by one Liverpool player this seasonPaul Merson has been speaking about Liverpool midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Thiago Alcantara Read more ⮕

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell's statement in full as couple confirm splitChloe Madeley and James Haskell have issued an emotional statement to confirm they've split after five years of marriage, after welcoming daughter Bodhi 13 months ago Read more ⮕

Disabled couple stranded at Manchester Airport after promised transport fails to arriveA disabled man and his wife were left stranded at Manchester Airport after being told they would be provided with transport back to East Midlands Airport. The couple, who have flown with Ryanair multiple times, said they would never fly with the airline again. Read more ⮕

Paul Weller Announces Gig at Edinburgh CastlePaul Weller, the 'modfather' of The Jam fame, will be performing at Edinburgh Castle on July 13, 2024. Tickets go on sale on October 27, 2023. Weller recently completed a successful European tour. Read more ⮕