Couple spent years restoring home before they found out its past

A couple spent years restoring their home on a leafy, unadopted road before they discovered its fascinating past.
The couple owned two of the three flats in their building when the third came on the market in 2005. They decided to buy it and turn the property from flats back into a house, as it had been when it was first built around 1870.
Catherine, 69, told the ECHO: "It's an unadopted road. It's almost like a driveway on the side of the road, you don't really realise it's there. This is a really big house. There wasn't any central heating and it had been minimally maintained for a while.
Catherine and Paul set about restoring the property to its former glory, knocking down walls and turning the flats into a five bedroom house. Catherine said: “It’s a beautifully proportioned house. We wanted to restore it to what it was. That meant ripping out three kitchens, three bedrooms and putting them somewhere else - stuff like that was a lot of work.”
It was at the book signing that Joe, who was the Beatles' booking manager from 1962-63, told Catherine he used to live in one of the flats at her home on Gardener Road which was a meeting place for the Beatles and other bands from the Merseybeat scene.
“I went there and got the book signed. We started talking and it was when I said where I lived was delighted. “He said as the first tenant he got an allowance for decorating and furnishing it, which is astonishing now when you think about it. He was very happy here and it became a bit of a meeting place for young people in the Merseybeat scene, including the Beatles.