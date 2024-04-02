Couple sentenced for drug dealing operation from Cheshire home

A couple involved in a drug dealing operation from their Cheshire home have been sentenced. Joshua Harrison, 34, has been jailed for three years whilst Chantelle Jackson, 37, was handed a suspended sentence. Police raided the address in Poynton, near Stockport, after obtaining 'months worth of intelligence' about the dealing of cocaine and cannabis from there.

Inside the property on Copperfield Road, following the execution of a warrant on January 25 last year, officers found 14 electronic devices were recovered, alongside scales with remnants of white powder, cannabis, steroids, and snapbags. The scales were found to have been in contact with both cocaine and cannabis. Mobile phones that were seized showed the pair had been in 'regular' conversation about selling drugs. Jackson had also contacted others about drugs for sale, Cheshire Police said

