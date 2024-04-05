Couple's £2.7m lotto win turns into a horse race gamble

A couple who won £2.7 million in the lottery lost thousands of pounds on a horse race gamble. However, they didn't give up and invested in another horse named Richmond Lady, which won a race. They eventually decided to focus on punters and stick to placepots.

The couple also expressed their love for horse racing and their desire to visit every racecourse in the UK.

