Couple pass drugs to each other in prison during visiting hours

. Fourteen other people, including four people from Merseyside, played a part in the largest ever drug and weapon prison smuggling conspiracy in the UK. They have been jailed for a total of more than 80 years.

The four year-long investigation found members of the group conspired to smuggle over £1m worth of illicit items, including drugs, knives, and mobile phones, into the grounds of HMP Lindholme in Doncaster. Amy Hatfield, 38, was employed at HMP Lindholme in South Yorkshire as a mental health nursing assistant but ended up playing a leading role in the plot to smuggle drugs into the prison.

An investigation revealed an intricate network that included six HMP Lindholme inmates, family members including parents and friends who helped to flood the prison with illicit material and launder the extensive profits. The conspirators included Liverpool convicted murderer Anthony Campbell and his mum Deborah Stoddard, serial criminal Kieran Murphy and Kirkby woman Lydia Pinnington. headtopics.com

On Friday, October 27, 16 of the 17 defendants were sentenced for their roles in the conspiracy at Sheffield Crown Court. Haley, 30, of Holme Lane, Bradford, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, conspiracy to convey phones into prison and money laundering. She was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

Williamson, 30, of HMP Leeds, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class B drugs and conspiracy to convey phones into prison. He was sentenced to five years and five months in prison. Following the court case, South Yorkshire Police issued a video showing Haley and Williamson passing drugs to one another. The couple can be seen sitting opposite one another with drinks and a tray of food in front of them. headtopics.com

Footage released by South Yorkshire Police shows members of the UK's biggest prison drug smuggling ring attempting to sneak drugs behind bars. The video captures Kora Haley giving drugs to inmate Aneeze Williamson during a visit at HMP Lindholme. Both individuals were subsequently apprehended and sentenced to prison.

Secret video footage released by police who busted the UK's biggest ever prison smuggling ring shows a woman passing contraband to an inmate during a visit.

