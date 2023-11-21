Couple killed in Hamas attack on Israeli kibbutz

Bilha and Yakovi Inon died as they had lived, together in a kibbutz targeted by Hamas terrorists. The couple had retired to the Netiv Haasara kibbutz, describing their house as 'heaven on earth'. The community was home to around 1,000 people and was the closest kibbutz to the Gaza Strip. MailOnline was given access to visit the kibbutz for the first time since the attack.





DailyMailUK » / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas war: Hamas releases two elderly Israeli women held hostage in GazaHamas has released two elderly Israeli women held hostage in Gaza.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Hamas warned delay to attack has made Israeli troops 'more lethal'Sky's Deborah Haynes films at Israeli Defence Forces site.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Hamas shares video it claims shows clashes with Israeli forcesHamas has shared a video that the group claims shows clashes with Israeli forces.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Hamas release video purportedly showing its fighters clashing with Israeli troops in GazaHamas has released footage purportedly showing its fighters clashing with Israeli troops in Gaza.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Hamas release video purportedly showing its fighters clashing with Israeli troops in GazaHamas has released footage purportedly showing its fighters clashing with Israeli troops in Gaza.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Israel- Hamas war: Freed Hamas hostage Yocheved Lifshitz says militants 'took care' of captivesFreed hostage, Yocheved Lifschitz, 85, and her daughter Sharone, recount Yocheved's experience of being taken hostage by Hamas

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »