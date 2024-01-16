Couple jailed for targeting gym-goers' bank cards for lavish lifestyle

A couple who targeted gym-goers' bank cards to fuel their lavish lifestyle, blowing cash on trips to Dubai and the Amalfi Coast, have been jailed. Ashley Singh, 39, and Sophie Bruyea, 20, targeted 18 victims as they worked their way through lockers at several gyms across London and the south-east in a year-long crime spree. The devious pair maxed out the stolen credit cards as they splashed out at designer stores, including Prada, and even bought a pedigree puppy.

On social media Bruyea would flaunt their luxury life, sharing photos of themselves posing next to swimming pools, driving a luxury motor and standing in front of an aquarium at Burj Al Arab - dubbed Dubai's most iconic hotel. The glamorous couple, thought to be married, were finally caught on January 27 last year and were arrested at Gatwick Airport after returning from Paris with around £1,700 of designer goods





DailyMailUK » / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nurses jailed for drug theft and mistreatment at Blackpool Victoria HospitalThree nurses have been sentenced to jail for stealing drugs and mistreating patients at Blackpool Victoria Hospital. The nurses sedated stroke patients for an easier shift and destroyed evidence that could have helped the police investigation. In another court case, a nuisance neighbour launched a tirade of abuse at a couple, believing they had stolen his cat. Additionally, a dental practice manager defrauded her employers of £285k.

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Victoria Beckham Hopes Son Brooklyn and Daughter-in-Law Nicola Peltz Will Join Them for ChristmasVictoria Beckham is hoping that her son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz will join her and David Beckham for Christmas in the UK this year. After years of spending Christmas with his 'new family', Brooklyn's absence has been difficult for Victoria. The couple has been planning a big family celebration in their countryside home and it is important for them to have Brooklyn and Nicola with them.

Source: heatworld - 🏆 110. / 51 Read more »

Ducati ‘happy’ to help Honda, Yamaha but tried to ‘block’ KTM, Aprilia MotoGP concessions | Miller: ‘Honda won a GP, KTM didn't!’The new MotoGP concessions ranking has left Ducati dissatisfied while benefiting Yamaha and Honda. Ducati loses out with a reduction in testing tyres and wild-cards compared to last season. KTM and Aprilia gain testing tyres and wild-cards in the new ranking. Yamaha and Honda are the biggest beneficiaries, eligible for the full range of 'old' concessions.

Source: crash_motogp - 🏆 33. / 68 Read more »

Northampton secures dramatic win over Toulon in Champions CupTom Lockett's late try seals a thrilling bonus-point victory for Northampton over Toulon in the Investec Champions Cup. Two yellow cards for Toulon leave them with 13 players, giving Northampton the advantage in the closing minutes. Despite injuries and a comeback from Toulon, Northampton manages to secure the win.

Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »

Ollie Jenks: The Man Behind Paolo PaniniMeet Ollie Jenks, also known as Paolo Panini, the face behind the popular card-breaking channel. With a large following on social media, he takes viewers on a nostalgic journey by opening classic football trading cards and stickers on live streams.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Couple jailed for targeting gym-goers' bank cards for lavish lifestyleA couple who targeted gym-goers' bank cards to fuel their lavish lifestyle, blowing cash on trips to Dubai and the Amalfi Coast, have been jailed.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »