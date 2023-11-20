Couple jailed for 'painful and humiliating' murder of widower

A couple who subjected a widower to a 'painful, protracted and humiliating death' before dumping his body in a remote location have been jailed for life for his murder. Surie Suksiri, 32, and her now ex-boyfriend Juned Sheikh, 48, have also been jailed for preventing the lawful burial of Frank McKeever whose body has still not been found. Mr McKeever, 62, disappeared after visiting Suksiri, who was his stepdaughter, at her home in Highbury, north London, on the evening of 28 August 2021.

Judge Antony Bate said Mr McKeever had been expecting Suksiri and Sheikh to 'welcome him as before and be treated with the respect any guest deserves', however: 'Events took a sinister turn in that confined residential setting.' While he was in the home Mr McKeever was photographed in a 'humiliating' position and forced to make a filmed confession. In the video he said he assaulted Suksiri when she was a child and she 'deserved to be punished'. Mr McKeever's family said it was 'heartened' after confirmation from police that there is no evidence the allegations of abuse are tru





