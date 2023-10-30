Couple Feel Let Down by Management Firm's Failure to Carry Out Urgent Repairs

By Julia Bryson & Phil BodmerA couple who have lived in a damp and mouldy flat for eight years say they feel "let down" by a management firm's failure to carry out urgent repairs.

Janice and Andy Dawson own their flat in Birstall, West Yorkshire, but Residential Management Group (RMG) is responsible for structural repairs. Mrs Dawson was told 18 months ago that RMG would start work to stop the damp but everything "has ground to a halt".The company is part of the Places for People group, which owns the freehold to the flat.

Mr and Mrs Dawson, the leaseholders, pay the group £1,800 a year in management fees but it is RMG who would carry out the work.Mrs Dawson said the flat was worthless in its current state Mrs Dawson said: "We were given the impression that work was going to start quickly but everything has just ground to a halt. Nothing since then. I feel really let down, I feel like I've been sucker-punched. headtopics.com

"We got this letter from Places for People in December saying RMG have failed and we've told them to sort it, and I thought, 'ah, brilliant!'She said living in a damp flat was having a severe impact on their health and mental wellbeing, but they were unable to move because the flat was worthless in its current condition.She has contacted the Property Ombudsman and the Housing Ombudsman which have allocated a caseworker to her complaint.

The case has also been taken up by Kim Leadbeater, Labour MP for Batley and Spen, who said leaseholders deserved a better deal. "We are talking about basic living conditions, no-one should be having to live with damp and mould," she said. headtopics.com

