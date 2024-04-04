Couple accidentally packs children's passports for honeymoon

Shayne and his new bride, Jade Laycock, were getting ready to check in for their 12 hour flight to the Maldives when they discovered they had packed their two young sons’ passports instead of their own. “I knew as soon as I saw them they belonged to the kids because they are different colours to ours,” said Shayne of Barnoldswick. “It was my fault as I had got everything ready and I separated our passports from the children’s, but then I picked up the wrong ones.

” With just one hour left for check in the couple, of Barnoldswick, rang their friend Aftab Afzal, who had just dropped them off, to see if he could retrieve the right passports for them. He arranged to collect them from Jade’s mum, Cathy, who was at home looking after the couple’s two sons, Stanley (nine) and 19-month-old Ralphie whose passports the newlyweds had mistakenly taken with the

Couple Honeymoon Passports Mistake Maldives Travel

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



leponline / 🏆 50. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IT worker who murdered millionaire couple with fentanyl before altering couple's will jailed for lifeA 'cold, calculating' IT worker has been jailed for life for the murders of married couple Stephen and Carol Baxter, who he poisoned with opioid painkiller fentanyl.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

'I owe my life to Jade Goody - her story made me book a smear test'EXCLUSIVE: To mark the 15th anniversary of Jade Goody's death, OK! speaks to one woman who credits Jade for saving her life after the star's story prompted her smear test

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Assassin's Creed Jade likely delayed to 2025Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon. Tom joined Eurogamer in 2010 following a stint running a Nintendo fansite, and still owns two GameCubes. He also still plays Pokémon Go every day.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »

EastEnders spoilers: Dean defied by ailing daughter Jade in exit storyDame Barbara Windsor's widower Scott Mitchell told This Morning about how 'lovely' it's been to find love again with former EastEnders actress Tanya Franks, three years after Barbra passed from Alzheimer's/Dementia.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Dean's poisoning of Jade discovered in EastEnders'I haven't done anything, I promise.'

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Dean's poisoning of Jade discovered in EastEnders'I haven't done anything, I promise.'

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »