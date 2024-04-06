Countryfile Star Matt Baker's Lovely Family Life

Countryfile star Matt Baker has quite a lovely family life with his wife Nicola . Their love story spans over two decades, starting way back before Matt became the star presenter of Blue Peter . The TV favourite first crossed paths with Nicola in the 1990s before he shot to fame as a TV presenter. At that time, he was part of the disco show at Pier 39 in Cleethorpes. After dating for several years, Matt and Nicola tied the knot in 2004, in a ceremony which took place in Winston, Teesdale.

He later shared that his wedding day was 'the best day of my life.' Since then the pair have welcomed son Luke, 16 and daughter Molly, 14. The family of four used to live in the Chilterns but opted to relocate to Matt's family farm in the Durham Dales in 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, after his mother was knocked over by a sheep and broke her leg. A year prior to the move, Matt had stepped down from presenting The One Show in order to spend more time with his famil

