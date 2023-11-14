Country Music Artist Oliver Anthony to Launch International Tour

The country music artist, Oliver Anthony, is set to launch his first headlining international tour in February, covering six countries and more than 40 stops. The tour will include performances in Belfast and Dublin. Anthony made history this year by debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard charts without previously having a song on the charts.

A Belfast writer and director has created a Northern Irish version of Father Ted for a new web series. Pastor Ed reimagines the popular comedy series and turns it on its head, focusing on two protestant ministers, Ed and his sidekick Dennis, who are also members of the Orange Order, as they navigate modern-day Northern Ireland. The web series, which will air on YouTube, consists of three episodes that have all taken inspiration from the classic Channel 4 comedy. It is the brainchild of 22-year-old Sean McConville, who is from Belfast and said his upbringing with a mixed background comes through in his writing. For each episode of the show, he focuses on a specific issue in contemporary Northern Ireland, in the light-hearted way we would expect from Father Ted.

