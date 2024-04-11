Counterfeit Royal Mail Stamps Sold for as Little as 4p Each

A report claims that counterfeit Royal Mail stamps are being sold for as little as 4p each, causing complaints from customers who unknowingly purchase them. The counterfeit stamps are being printed by Chinese suppliers and are available on platforms like Amazon and eBay. Small retailers, who buy stamps from wholesalers, are unknowingly purchasing these counterfeit stamps.

Security experts have called this an 'act of economic warfare' and are urging Royal Mail to take action to prevent counterfeit stamps from entering the market

Counterfeit Royal Mail Stamps Chinese Suppliers Amazon Ebay Small Retailers Economic Warfare

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China accused of flooding Britain with counterfeit Royal Mail stampsReport claims fakes are being sold for as little as 4p each, which security experts have described as an 'act of economic warfare'

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

China ‘flooding Britain with counterfeit Royal Mail stamps’An investigation by The Daily Telegraph found four Chinese suppliers offering to print up to one million counterfeit Royal Mail stamps a week.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

China ‘flooding Britain with counterfeit Royal Mail stamps’An investigation by The Daily Telegraph found four Chinese suppliers offering to print up to one million counterfeit Royal Mail stamps a week.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

As Royal Mail issues warning over counterfeit stamps, how do you spot a fake?Royal Mail has issued a warning about counterfeit stamps after a spate of people being charged to receive letters sent using fakes.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »

Royal Mail Warns of Counterfeit StampsRoyal Mail warns the public about counterfeit stamps and the penalties associated with receiving letters with fake stamps. Stamp expert, Oscar Young, provides tips on how to identify fake stamps.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Royal Mail Reveals New Stamps to Mark Centenary of British Commemorative StampsRoyal Mail has unveiled 10 new stamps to commemorate the centenary of its British commemorative stamps. These special stamps have played a significant role in celebrating important events in the UK's history and national life.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »