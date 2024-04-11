Counterfeit Royal Mail Stamps Sold for as Little as 4p Each

A report claims that counterfeit Royal Mail stamps are being sold for as little as 4p each, causing complaints from customers who unknowingly purchase them. The counterfeit stamps are being printed by Chinese suppliers and are available on platforms like Amazon and eBay. Small retailers, who buy stamps from wholesalers, are unknowingly purchasing these counterfeit stamps.
Security experts have called this an 'act of economic warfare' and are urging Royal Mail to take action to prevent counterfeit stamps from entering the market
China ‘flooding Britain with counterfeit Royal Mail stamps’An investigation by The Daily Telegraph found four Chinese suppliers offering to print up to one million counterfeit Royal Mail stamps a week.
