Counter-terror police probe stabbing at country hotel

Counter-terror police are investigating a stabbing incident at a country hotel near Worcester. Two men started fighting in the hotel's car park as guests were arriving. A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder .

The victim, a 25-year-old man, is in the hospital with chest and hand wounds. Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands has taken over the investigation.

Stabbing Country Hotel Counter-Terror Police Investigation Attempted Murder

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Worcester Public Library in Ma lets you pay for late fees with cat picsPictures of non-cats like dogs, raccoons and ocas count, too.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Worcester Public Library in Ma lets you pay for late fees with cat picsPictures of non-cats like dogs, raccoons and ocas count, too.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Hundreds pay respects to mother and daughter killed in Worcester double shootingChasity Nunez and her 11-year-old daughter Zella were gunned down in their car last Tuesday in Worcester, Mass.; Dejan Belnavis, 27, was captured in San Diego,…

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Cheltenham Festival: Two wins in first two races moves Mullins to 99Follow live text and radio commentary from day two of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Police publish new pictures of Worcester double shooting suspectAuthorities are offering a reward for an armed and dangerous man wanted in connection with the double fatal shooting of a mother and her 11-year-old daughter in…

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Car slams into tree on I-91 in Vermont, killing two and injuring two othersTwo people are dead and two others are hurt after a car struck a tree and overturned Saturday afternoon on I-91 in Barnet, Vermont.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »