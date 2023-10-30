Counter-terror chief hails bravery of those who intervened in knife attack

A counter-terrorism police chief has praised the bravery of those who intervened in a “terrifying” knife attack on a US spy, saying: “I believe they saved her life.”

The 29-year-old former GCHQ worker had been armed with two knives which he used to repeatedly stab the victim, who was referred to in court only as code number 99230. Afterwards, Mr Wright said: “The attack that Bowles carried out was planned and incredibly violent involving two innocent victims.

“Our investigation revealed this as the core motive behind the attack. It also underlines the seriousness of the case and why it was counter-terrorism policing led the investigation. “The sentence passed today reflects how awful this crime was and the lengths to which he planned to carry it out. headtopics.com

