Counsellor Convicted of Assault After Driving Under the Influence

A council drug and alcohol addiction counsellor, Alana Fitzmaurice, was convicted of assault after getting behind the wheel while under the influence. Fitzmaurice had consumed prosecco and cocaine at a barbecue before driving her car and assaulting a homeowner. The incident occurred when Fitzmaurice randomly stopped her car across the driveway of a stranger's house in Bournemouth, Dorset. The homeowner, Andrianna Kortisas, attempted to take Fitzmaurice's car keys but was met with resistance as Fitzmaurice pulled her hair and insulted her. Fitzmaurice, whose job is to help others overcome addiction, pleaded guilty to assault, being drunk and disorderly, failing to provide a specimen, and possession of a Class A drug. The police were alerted by a neighbor who heard Fitzmaurice shouting and screaming in the background during a 999 call

Convicted Criminal Faces Life Sentence for Brutal Knife AttackA dangerous criminal, William Cunningham, is facing a life sentence after attempting to kill a former workmate in a brutal knife attack. Cunningham, a convicted thug and high-risk sex offender, was caught and pleaded guilty to the attempted murder charge. He had a history of convictions, including child abuse, and had breached a Sexual Offences Prevention Order in the past. Read more ⮕

Mother of Convicted Murderer Leads Largest Prison Smuggling RingA convicted murderer's mother, along with 15 other co-conspirators, smuggled drugs, knives, and mobile phones into a UK prison. The elaborate scheme aimed to flood the prison with contraband and launder the profits. Shockingly, the knives were intended to be used against prison staff. The smuggling ring was uncovered when a mental health nursing assistant was arrested with a bag full of drugs and other illegal items. Read more ⮕

Convicted Criminal Escapes Custody: Public Urged to Report SightingsSean Tate, a convicted criminal serving a six-year sentence, has escaped custody. The public is advised not to approach him but to contact the police or Crime stoppers with any information. Read more ⮕

Two Men Hospitalized After Alleged Assault in ClydebankTwo men, aged 28 and 38, have been rushed to the hospital following an alleged assault in Clydebank. Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward and assist with their investigation. Read more ⮕

