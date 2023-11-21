Councils Warned Over Council Tax Freeze and Teacher Cuts

Humza Yousaf has been warned town hall bosses will only support a council tax freeze if they are allowed to cut teacher numbers to balance the books. Council chiefs also said national plans to protect the time teachers spend in front of pupils need to be axed.
Andrea Bradley, general secretary of the EIS trade union, said: “It is simply nonsensical to suggest that reducing the number of teachers in our schools, or cutting the length of the pupil week, is in any way linked to improving educational outcomes.” The First Minister infuriated local authorities when he announced a council tax freeze during his speech at SNP conference without consulting them. They fear a freeze will be funded on the cheap and result in councils having to make deep cuts to lifeline services. A letter to Yousaf from Shona Morrison, who is President of council body COSLA, repeated the frustration felt over the freeze and set out a list of conditions for backing the policy. One of the biggest asks is councils making their own decisions on teacher number
