Councils Warned Over Council Tax Freeze and Teacher Cuts

Humza Yousaf has been warned town hall bosses will only support a council tax freeze if they are allowed to cut teacher numbers to balance the books. Council chiefs also said national plans to protect the time teachers spend in front of pupils need to be axed.

Andrea Bradley, general secretary of the EIS trade union, said: “It is simply nonsensical to suggest that reducing the number of teachers in our schools, or cutting the length of the pupil week, is in any way linked to improving educational outcomes.” The First Minister infuriated local authorities when he announced a council tax freeze during his speech at SNP conference without consulting them. They fear a freeze will be funded on the cheap and result in councils having to make deep cuts to lifeline services. A letter to Yousaf from Shona Morrison, who is President of council body COSLA, repeated the frustration felt over the freeze and set out a list of conditions for backing the policy. One of the biggest asks is councils making their own decisions on teacher number





Daily_Record » / 🏆 8. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jeane Freeman says Humza Yousaf 'didn't handle council tax freeze well'The ex-Health Secretary said it 'is a failure to never, since devolution, have tackled the issue of council tax.'

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Humza Yousaf kept top civil servant in dark over council tax freezeEXCLUSIVE: The Scottish Government's most senior civil servant was only told of a 'possible' council tax announcement hours before the First Minister's SNP conference speech.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

First Minister predicts a ‘long road to recovery’ for flood-hit townHumza Yousaf said the council would receive the funding needed to recover from the flooding.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 68. / 26,25 Read more »

First Minister predicts a ‘long road to recovery’ for flood-hit townHumza Yousaf said the council would receive the funding needed to recover from the flooding.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 17. / 72,072 Read more »

Humza Yousaf's in-laws down to six bottles of water 'in house of 100 people'Humza Yousaf is “pleading” with the UK Government to demand the Rafah border in the south of the Gaza Strip is opened on behalf of his…

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 46. / 28,125 Read more »

Mother-in-law living through ‘torture’ in Gaza, First Minister Humza Yousaf saysThe First Minister urged the UK Government to demand the Rafah border crossing be opened.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 68. / 26,25 Read more »